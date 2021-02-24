Jana Sena Party set to expose Kakinada SEZ land robbery scam: Manohar

KAKINADA

24 February 2021 13:58 IST

“The Cabinet Sub Committee recommendation of returning over 2,100 acre land in the KSEZ to the owners is a conspiracy,” the party political affairs committee chairman said.

Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on February 24 said that the party was all set to expose the alleged land robbery under the banner of the Kakinada Special Economic Zone. The party is exploring legal options to bring to light the alleged scam in acquiring over 10,000 acres of fertile land in East Godavari district for the SEZ, he said.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Manohar said, “The Jana Sena Party will intensify the movement to expose the land scandal in the KSEZ of the GMR group. The Cabinet Sub Committee recommendation of returning over 2,100 acre land in the KSEZ to the owners is a conspiracy”.

“The Jana Sena Party will reveal the scam behind selling 51% stake in the KSEZ to the Aurabindo group and the role of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and other stakeholders in the GMR-Aurabindo group deal over the KSEZ”, said Mr. Manohar.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have been fighting against the policy that allows Divi’s group to set up a pharma unit in Thondangi mandal. The Y.S. Jagan-led government is proceeding with the hazardous project despite threats to the marine ecosystem”, added Mr. Manohar.

Mr. Manohar lamented that the project’s Cabinet Sub-Committee was silent about the arrest of protesters agitating against the pharma unit only to silence the voice of the local communities.