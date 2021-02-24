Jana Sena Party set to expose Kakinada SEZ land robbery scam: Manohar

Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on February 24 said that the party was all set to expose the alleged land robbery under the banner of the Kakinada Special Economic Zone. The party is exploring legal options to bring to light the alleged scam in acquiring over 10,000 acres of fertile land in East Godavari district for the SEZ, he said.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Manohar said, “The Jana Sena Party will intensify the movement to expose the land scandal in the KSEZ of the GMR group. The Cabinet Sub Committee recommendation of returning over 2,100 acre land in the KSEZ to the owners is a conspiracy”.
“The Jana Sena Party will reveal the scam behind selling 51% stake in the KSEZ to the Aurabindo group and the role of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and other stakeholders in the GMR-Aurabindo group deal over the KSEZ”, said Mr. Manohar.
“We have been fighting against the policy that allows Divi’s group to set up a pharma unit in Thondangi mandal. The Y.S. Jagan-led government is proceeding with the hazardous project despite threats to the marine ecosystem”, added Mr. Manohar.
Mr. Manohar lamented that the project’s Cabinet Sub-Committee was silent about the arrest of protesters agitating against the pharma unit only to silence the voice of the local communities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath