Jana Sena Party seeks jobs for locals in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone

The party’s Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen said the JSP in association with the TDP would launch struggle soon over the issues of pending irrigation projects, industrial pollution, migration of labourers and others.

November 14, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
JSP leader S. Vishwaksen. File

JSP leader S. Vishwaksen. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen, on November 14, asked the government to implement the guidelines of Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act-2019 as many industries in Pydibhimavaram-Etcherla industrial zone were not offering jobs even for the skilled and qualified youngsters.

He said the locals’ percentage was hardly 40% in the major pharmaceutical, chemicals and other companies. Speaking to media in Srikakulam, he said that the issue would be discussed in the first coordination meeting to be held in Etcherla on Monday.

“Many leaders like former MP Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu struggled a lot for establishment of those factories to create local employment and prevent migration of labourers. Unfortunately, migration of youngsters is continuing with the companies ignoring the government’s Act,” said Mr. Vishwak.

He said the JSP in association with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would launch struggle very soon over the issues of pending irrigation projects, industrial pollution, migration of labourers and others. He said joint agitations with the TDP would step up pressure on the government as both Opposition had strong cadre strength in all mandals and villages of Etcherla constituency.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / employment / state politics

