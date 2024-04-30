ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party seeks High Court to restrict allotment of ‘glass tumbler’ symbol to Independent candidates in Andhra Pradesh

April 30, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) filed a house motion petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday seeking a restriction on the allotment of ‘glass tumbler’ as the symbol to Independent candidates contesting the general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Justice B. Krishna Mohan heard the case and adjourned it to May 1, after the standing counsel for Election Commission of India (ECI) informed him that the commission would pass orders to resolve the issue on a representation submitted by the JSP earlier, within 24 hours.

Recording the submission that was made, Justice Krishna Mohan posted the case to Wednesday. 

It may be recalled that the JSP had made a formal request to the ECI to remove glass tumbler from the list of free symbols, but a decision has reportedly not been taken by it (ECI).

