Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan unveils his campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’

The vehicle has enhanced security features such as CC cameras that can relay real-time footage and a hydraulic staircase

December 07, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan having a look at his campaign vehicle, ‘Varahi’, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan unveiled his election campaign vehicle named ‘Varahi’ in Hyderabad and watched its trial run on Wednesday.

A message posted by him on the Twitter with the caption, ‘Varahi is ready for election battle’, showed a short video of the vehicle, which has enhanced security features, including CC cameras on all sides that can relay real-time footage, a hydraulic staircase to reach the top, and a lighting and sound system, among other paraphernalia.

‘Varahi’ will have place for two persons apart from Mr. Pawan Kalyan. It will hit the road after special rituals are performed at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial district (in Telangana).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will be embarking on a State-wide tour in this vehicle in the run-up to the 2024 elections to mobilise the support of the electorate.

Earlier this year, he acquired eight Mahindra SUVs to be part of his convoy.

