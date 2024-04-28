GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan alleges illegal bauxite mining in Vantada of Andhra Pradesh

The JSP-BJP-TDP alliance is a ‘rare mix’ of two former Chief Ministers—N. Chandrababu Naidu and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy

April 28, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - YELESWARAM (KAKINADA)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The Yeleru irrigation system cannot be fully utilised for the dryland area in Kakinada district until the Polavaram irrigation project is commissioned, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

The Yeleru irrigation system cannot be fully utilised for the dryland area in Kakinada district until the Polavaram irrigation project is commissioned, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Alleging that bauxite is being mined illegally in Vantada of Kakinada district, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has promised to put a halt to it if the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance is elected to power in Andhra Pradesh.

“Bauxite is being mined illegally in the name of laterite by private firms from the Vantada site in Prathipadu mandal. The natural resource belongs to the local communities. However, a lobby of the ruling YSRCP leaders is reaping profits through illegal mining,” alleged Mr. Pawan Kalyan while addressing a gathering during his ‘Varahi Vijaya Bheri’ campaign at Yeleswaram on April 28 (Sunday).

Referring to the Polavaram project, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that farmers of the Yeleru region were being deprived of irrigation water due to the delay in the commissioning of the project. “The Yeleru irrigation system cannot be fully utilised for the dryland area in Kakinada district until the Polavaram irrigation project is commissioned,” he said.

The JSP president also promised that the merger of the 76 aided educational institutes across the State would be withdrawn if the TDP-BJP-JSP combine came to power. 

“The YSRCP government has made Andhra Pradesh a hub for ganja trade. Ganja is being caught from every corner of the State, not Visakhapatnam city alone,” he said. 

He described the three-party alliance as a mix of experienced leaders in administration. “Three-time Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP) are in the alliance and it is a rare mix,” added Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

