Jana Sena Party points finger of blame at Roja for violence at Vizag airport in Andhra Pradesh

The Minister stage-managed the spate of incidents only to prevent JSP from organising its scheduled Jana Vani programme, alleges Pasupuleti Hariprasad

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 16, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and activists pointed an accusing finger at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the violence at the Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday, and flayed Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja for “stage-managing” the spate of incidents.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, JSP Chittoor district president Pasupuleti Hariprasad blamed Ms. Roja for “enacting a dramatic scene at the airport,” in a bid to prevent the JSP from organising its scheduled ‘Jana Vani’ programme.

“The pre-emptive arrest of our party activists by misusing the police machinery, framing our workers in fake cases, and instigating the Ministers to foul-mouth our leader are an indication of the ruling party’s fear of Jana Sena emerging stronger,” Mr. Hariprasad alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jana Vani’, the programme meant to reach out to the people, was planned three months ago, but the ruling party unleashed its men to orchestrate violence in the peaceful city, with the sole aim of foiling our meeting, he alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal alleged that the attack on the convoy of legislators and Ministers was carried out by the YSRCP men to sling mud on the JSP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app