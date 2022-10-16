Jana Sena Party points finger of blame at Roja for violence at Vizag airport in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and activists pointed an accusing finger at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the violence at the Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday, and flayed Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja for “stage-managing” the spate of incidents.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, JSP Chittoor district president Pasupuleti Hariprasad blamed Ms. Roja for “enacting a dramatic scene at the airport,” in a bid to prevent the JSP from organising its scheduled ‘Jana Vani’ programme.

“The pre-emptive arrest of our party activists by misusing the police machinery, framing our workers in fake cases, and instigating the Ministers to foul-mouth our leader are an indication of the ruling party’s fear of Jana Sena emerging stronger,” Mr. Hariprasad alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jana Vani’, the programme meant to reach out to the people, was planned three months ago, but the ruling party unleashed its men to orchestrate violence in the peaceful city, with the sole aim of foiling our meeting, he alleged.

Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal alleged that the attack on the convoy of legislators and Ministers was carried out by the YSRCP men to sling mud on the JSP.