Jana Sena Party passes resolution for probe into ‘people’s data theft’  

August 05, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) passed a resolution in its general body meeting on Friday that the Union Home Ministry should order a comprehensive probe into the alleged theft and misuse of people’s personal data through ward and village volunteers. It expressed concern that the data being collected by volunteers could end up in the possession of criminals and that the data was being illegally transmitted to some private companies in Hyderabad.

Further, the party passed a resolution appealing to the Election Commission to ensure that the revision of electoral rolls was done in strict adherence to norms by taking a serious view of the blatant irregularities being committed by the booth-level officers and staff who were being accompanied by volunteers who were not government employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.