Jana Sena Party passes resolution for probe into ‘people’s data theft’  

August 05, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 06:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) passed a resolution in its general body meeting on Friday that the Union Home Ministry should order a comprehensive probe into the alleged theft and misuse of people’s personal data through ward and village volunteers. It expressed concern that the data being collected by volunteers could end up in the possession of criminals and that the data was being illegally transmitted to some private companies in Hyderabad. 

Further, the party passed a resolution appealing to the Election Commission to ensure that the revision of electoral rolls was done in strict adherence to norms by taking a serious view of the blatant irregularities being committed by the booth-level officers and staff who were being accompanied by volunteers who were not government employees.

