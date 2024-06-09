GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena Party orders probe into attack on Pithapuram TDP in-charge 

TDP in-charge for Pithapuram S.V.S.N. Varma has alleged that supporters of JSP Kakinada MP-elect Tangella Uday Srinivas tried to eliminate him

Updated - June 09, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 07:31 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
The damaged car of Pithapuram TDP in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma at Vannepudi in Kakinada district on June 7.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has ordered a probe after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge for Pithapuram Assembly constituency S.V.S.N. Varma alleged that the supporters of JSP Kakinada MP-elect Tangella Uday Srinivas had attempted to eliminate him in an attack.  

Mr. Varma and his supporters were allegedly attacked by a group of JSP supporters at Vannepudi in Pithapuram constituency in Kakinada district on June 7 night when they were on their way in a convoy of vehicles to greet those who extended support for the victory of party president Pawan Kalyan.

“We have ordered a probe into the Vannepudi incident. A team led by JSP Pithapuram coordinator Marreddi Srinivas will investigate the role of the party supporters in the attack. Stringent action will be taken against the party members if their involvement is found in the attack,” JSP general secretary K. Nagababu said in an official release on June 9 (Sunday).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will visit Pithapuram immediately after the swearing-in of the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister and hold talks with all the stakeholders to work on the raodmap for the development of the constituency, said Mr. Nagababu. 

Mr. Nagababu has appealed to the JSP supporters to maintain peace.

