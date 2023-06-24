Jana Sena Party offices will be opened across Godavari region, says Pawan Kalyan 

June 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - DINDI (WEST GODAVARI)

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on June 24 (Saturday) announced that offices would be opened across the Godavari region to strengthen the party.

Recently, the Godavari regional party office was opened in Rajamahendravaram.

In an interaction with the cadres of P. Gannavaram Assembly segment here, Mr. Pawan Kalayan said the party offices would be established at Pithapuram, Annavaram, Razole and P. Gannavaram.

“The party is strong in the Godavari region, where it should be further strengthened in the run-up to the elections,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

He observed that the Konaseema region was still lagging behind in development despite being blessed with rich natural resources, including natural gas and oil. He appealed to the cadre and supporters to stand by the JSP to register success in the next Assembly elections in the Godavari region.

East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh, State secretary Gadasala Apparao and other leaders were present.

