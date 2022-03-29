Jana Sena Party move to counter YSR Congress Party’s ‘attack on judiciary’

Former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda and senior advocate M. Satyavanthudu joining the JSP in Tirupati on Tuesday.

March 29, 2022 20:17 IST

‘The ruling party in Andhra Pradesh is attempting to destroy people’s faith in the judicial process’

Expressing concern over the “hostile and baseless attack on the judiciary” by the ruling YSRCP leaders, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) has come up with a strategy to strengthen its legal team to counter the attack.

Former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda and senior advocate Mukku Satyavanthudu, who formally joined the party here on Tuesday in the presence of district convener Pasupuleti Hariprasad and constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal, accused the ruling party of attempting to destroy the citizens’ faith in the judicial process by spreading misinformation.

“We express our commitment to counter the hostile attack by creating awareness amongst the masses about the importance of the judiciary as a cornerstone of our democratic republic,” said Mr. Satyavanthudu, who had served as president of the Tirupati Bar Association and as a law officer to three universities and a couple of banks in the past.

The leaders released leaflets showing the functions of the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary, explaining how the ruling party leaders were trying to project the Legislature as the supreme body and undermining the importance of judicial review.

The development comes in the backdrop of both the leader meeting party president Pawan Kalyan in Chennai recently.