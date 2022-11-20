Jana Sena Party may focus on getting its act together in Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram districts in Andhra Pradesh

November 20, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) first-ever review meeting to be conducted in Vizianagaram for five days starting November 22 assumes significance in the backdrop of party president Pawan Kalyan’s recent visit to the district.

The leadership is according utmost priority to strengthening the party at the grassroot, and is planning to constitute mandal-level committees as a first step in that direction.

It is expected to finalise the names of in-charges for all the Assembly constituencies in both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts after the review meeting.

With most of the leaders who have contested the previous elections not with the party, the JSP leadership will now have to identify probable candidates during the constituency-level review meeting to be conducted by party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

According to sources, infighting has turned out to be a major challenge in many constituencies with the aspirants conducting party programmes separately.

The differences are conspicuous during Mr. Pawan Kalyan's visit when welcome boards have been put up by leaders separately. Lack of coordination among them is also evident.

The party has observed that a few young aspirants are loyal, but financially weak, while a few others are financially sound but unable to garner the support of cadre.

A challenge

Ensuring coordination among them is the first task during the review meetings. Mr. Manohar is expected to interact with the potential candidates individually and give a detailed report to Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The party is focusing on Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, and Etcherla of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency. Parvatipuram is another place where the JSP seems to be interested in going by the series of activities it has taken up there in the recent past.

The JSP is likely to press for these seats in case it enters into an electoral understanding with any other party.

“We have been urging the leadership to ensure its candidates are in the fray in all the seats in Vizianagaram as Mr. Pawan Kalyan is being accepted by all sections of society. His popularity has been increasing by the day. The JSP is more accepted now compared to the TDP and the BJP, as is evident from the success of Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s recent tour,” says senior leader Adada Mohana Rao.