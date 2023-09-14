HamberMenu
Jana Sena Party leaders welcome Pawan’s statement on JSP-TDP alliance

September 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/PARVARATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP leaders lauding the JSP-TDP alliance, at Etcherla in Srikakulam district.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of both Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts on Thursday lauded party President Pawan Kalyan’s statement about the electoral tie-up between the TDP and the JSP in the 2024 general elections.

JSP leaders S. Kanthisree and S. Vishwaksen said the party would have its electoral victory in Srikakulam too, where both the TDP and the JSP have strong presence and where their combined vote share in the 2019 general elections was more than that of the YSRCP.

“Mr. Pawan and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu have clear vision about the development of the backward Srikakulam and other places. Their political unity will certainly benefit the people as both are acceptable leaders for all sections. The joint fight over public issues will be taken hereafter as suggested by Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Vishwaksen.

JSP senior leader of Parvatipuram Akkivarapu Mohana Rao said leaders of all mandals in Parvatipuram-Manyam district were in a jubilant mood with the statement of Mr. Pawan over the electoral tie-up with the TDP. “Mr. Pawan’s support benefited the TDP a lot in 2014 elections. The same will be repeated in 2024 elections too,” said Mr. Mohana Rao.

