Jana Sena Party leaders seek Z-Plus level security for Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders M. Suresh and M. Ravikumar on Saturday sought Z-Plus level security for party president Pawan Kalyan in the backdrop of a recce suspected to have been conducted by anti-social elements at his residence in Hyderabad and other places.

In a press release, Mr. Suresh urged the Central government to look into the security of Mr. Pawan as he was the most popular actor and leader of the party.

“The YSRCP government will continue to create hurdles in future as Mr. Pawan is all set to conduct Jana Vani programmes to listen to the grievances of the people. Proper security is needed for him,” said Mr. Suresh.