Jana Sena Party leaders laud leadership qualities of Pawan Kalyan

Published - July 28, 2024 06:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party leader S. Kanti Shree congratulating the party activist Kakarla Babaji at Etcherla for enrolling 500 new members to the party.

Jana Sena Party’s senior leaders S. Kanti Shree and S. Vishwaksen on Sunday said all sections of society and people of all age groups had been appreciating leadership qualities of JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. They expressed happiness on the overwhelming response for the membership drive taken up in all the four mandals of Etcherla Assembly constituency.

Ms. Kanti Shree appreciated the party’s senior activist Kakarla Balaji for enrolling 500 new members and renewing 198 old memberships within a few days. She said that every activist was able to get new memberships very easily as people were appreciating the leadership qualities of Mr. Pawan Kalyan who caught the attention of the nation by winning 21 seats with 100% strike rate in recent elections.

