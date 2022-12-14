Jana Sena Party launches ‘Shramadanam’ to repair roads in Anantapur

December 14, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Jana Sena Party launched the ‘Shramadanam’ programme for carrying out repairs to the damaged roads in Anantapur on December 14 (Wednesday).

The party has set up a helpline number to receive complaints pertaining to bad roads from the people. The party activists took up repair works in Old Town after the helpline got several phone calls.

JSP district president T.C. Varun spent his money on road repair work. He brought material for filling the potholes. The party activists filled the potholes on the main roads of Saptagiri Circle and Power Office in Old Town.

Party district vice-president Eswariah said that the YSRCP government had failed to get the roads repaired by filling the potholes. “In the last three years, the Mayor, Deputy Mayors and 50 Corporators of Anantapur city have failed to repair the roads in their own division limits,” he said.