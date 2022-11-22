Jana Sena Party launches constituency-level review meetings in Andhra Pradesh

November 22, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Many Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders who are aspiring for tickets in the 2024 elections queued up for the party’s review meeting which started in a private resort in Gantyada, 20 km from Vizianagaram, on November 22 (Tuesday).

JSP Political Affairs Committee president Nadendla Manohar will take part in the review meetings till November 27. The party leaders from all constituencies gathered at Gantyada to welcome Mr. Manohar, who is considered to be the right hand of JSP president Pawan Kalyan.

On the first day, Mr. Manohar interacted with the leaders from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency. He will hold separate meetings with the leaders from Parvatipuram Gajapathinagaram and Nellimarla on Wednesday. He will assess the party’s position in Cheepurupalli, Saluru and Bobbili on November 24.

Mr. Manohar asked Kurupam and S. Kota leaders to attend for the review meeting on November 25. JSP State programmes secretary Babu Paluru urged the party leaders and activists to attend the review meetings without fail. He suggested them to come for those meetings with their bio-data and other details.

The party which could not win any seat in the 2019 elections is hopeful that it would open its political account in Vizianagaram district. According to sources, the party will assess the individual’s financial capabilities, credentials, caste equations in the respective constituencies. A consolidated report will be submitted to Mr. Pawan Kalyan after the review meetings.