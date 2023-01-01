Jana Sena Party keen on providing good governance in Andhra Pradesh, says Nadendla Manohar

January 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that his party is moving ahead with good governance as its ultimate goal, and has called for a concerted effort to achieve victory in the 2024 elections.

Participating in the New Year celebrations at Tenali on Sunday, Mr. Manohar said people would see a welcome change under the leadership of party president Pawan Kalyan, and observed that there were tremendous investment opportunities in the State that were squandered.

Unemployment

‘As a consequence, a large number of youth are jobless, and they are looking up to the government for support, but to no avail as its words are confined to rhetoric,” Mr. Manohar said.

The government did nothing for development, in fact, it pushed the State backward through its retrograde policies, he alleged.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was touring the State to acquire a first-hand account of what ails the State, and he was committed to ushering in a new era, Mr. Manohar said, while conveying his New Year wishes to the party cadres and the people.