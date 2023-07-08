Jana Sena Party is going to people with a constructive agenda, says Nadendla Manohar 

July 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the first phase of the Varahi Yatra was a tiresome but ‘inspirational journey’, during which instead of making a vitriolic attack on the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) all the time, Pawan Kalyan has duly given the masses an insight into his party’s constructive agenda.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday at the party State office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on the eve of the second leg of Varahi Yatra beginning at Eluru on July 9, Mr. Manohar said the ‘desire for change’ was palpable as people realised that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was least bothered about development, which was conspicuous, and the welfare schemes were not reaching the targeted sections to the extent that was being claimed.

The failure of governance was visible, against which public anger was simmering more than before, he said.

He said three Jana Vani programmes were organised during the first phase of the Varahi Yatra, where theJSP acquired an in-depth understanding of the issues being faced by the people, of which the alleged plundering of natural resources by YSRCP leaders and their henchmen were the most striking.

There has been a galore of complaints at the individual level. People from different strata of society, including the leaders of various political parties and intellectuals, were meeting Mr. Kalyan and highlighting the problems faced by them.

Mr. Manohar said the farmers’ woes were of little concern to the government and the people in general were extremely unhappy with the YSRCP rule. Women and youth were coming in droves for the public meetings being held as part of the Varahi Yatra and their turnout bodes well for the JSP, he asserted.

During the second phase of the yatra, Mr. Kalyan will tour Eluru, Denduluru, Tadepalligudem, Unguturu and Tanuku constituencies.

Alliances

Mr. Manohar said the JSP was unwavering in its stand that the opposition parties should not let the anti-incumbency factor to fizzle out, for which the like-minded parties needed to forge alliances.

He pointed out that the JSP was waiting for the picture vis-a-vis its alliance with the BJP to unfold in the context of the appointment of Daggubati Purandeswari as the national party’s State president.

“Somu Veerraju used to say something off the cuff but Ms. Purandeswari is calculated in her approach,” Mr. Manohar said, without giving in to speculation on the likely direction in which the two parties headed.