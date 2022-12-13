  1. EPaper
Jana Sena Party is focussing on improving grassroots-level network in Andhra Pradesh, says Nadendla Manohar

‘Formation of district committees was completed in nine districts and remaining will be done in a couple of days’

December 13, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar speaking at a party meeting in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar speaking at a party meeting in Srikakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday said that the party was giving utmost priority to improving its network in all mandals and villages in the State ahead of 2024 general elections. He said that the formation of district committees was completed in nine districts and remaining would be completed in a couple of days. Mr. Manohar, who has been reviewing the party activities in all the 10 Assembly constituencies of united Srikkaulam district for the past five days, said that JSP had become a formidable force in Andhra Pradesh politics within a short span of 10 years.

Booth-level network

He told the party leaders to concentrate on booth-level network which was very important to convert the party’s popularity into votes. He urged the party leaders and cadre to make JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s tour to Ranasthalam of Etcherla constituency on January 12 a grand success. Mr. Manohar alleged that the YSRCP had failed to ensure jobs for the unemployed youth who had been forced to migrate for livelihood in the absence of industrial and economic activity in the State.

