ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party high command asks Kandula Durgesh to contest from Nidadavole Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh

February 25, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Earlier, JSP supremo Pawan Kalyan asked him to contest from Rajamahendravaram rural constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan with Kandula Durgesh | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) high command has asked its Political Affairs Committee member Kandula Durgesh to contest from Nidadavole Assembly constituency, a week after he was told to contest from the Rajamahendravaram rural constituency. 

Last week, JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan reportedly told Mr. Durgesh to prepare to contest from Rajamahendravaram rural constituency, in which YSR Congress Party is fielding B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna. 

Speaking to a section of newsmen here on Sunday, Mr. Durgesh said, “I have been directed by Mr. Pawan Kalyan to accept the proposal to contest from Nidadavole instead of Rajamahendravaram rural. In principle, I have accepted the decision by the high command.” “I want to be with the Jana Sena Party and contribute for its success by following the directions of the high command,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, six-time MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has reportedly succeeded in convincing the TDP high command to field him from the Rajamahendravaram rural Assembly constituency. Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary, is the sitting MLA of Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US