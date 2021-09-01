Jana Sena Party gears up to repair road network in East Godavari

The repairing of the roads is a State-level initiative announced by the JSP.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) East Godavari District President Kandula Durgesh on Wednesday stated that the party has designed an action plan to repair roads if the State government would not resort to repair them in East Godavari district. The repairing of the roads is a State-level initiative announced by the JSP.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here, Mr. Durgesh said; "The JSP has prepared to celebrate the birthday [September 2] of its founder K. Pawan Kalyan in a unique way by documenting the present state of road network across the State for three days; September 2-4."

"Every road that requires repair will be photographed across the length and breadth of the East Godavari district and the same data will be shared on the social networks. Simultaneously, we have also prepared to repair the selected roads in each Mandal if there would be no response from the State government by October 2", said Mr. Durgesh.

"The women party members will also be involved in the road repairing activity by contributing their labour. The number of roads to be repaired will be increased in the future depending on the government's response to the campaign", said Mr. Durgesh.

Mr. Durgesh has asked the party leaders to prepare their local action plan to document the local roads and upload them on social networking sites.

Hundreds of party men and women are expected to come onto the roads to photograph the road network in the district. The online campaign is titled #JSPforAPRoads.