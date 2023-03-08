Jana Sena Party chief demands implementation of 33% political reservation for women 

March 08, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan demanded that the 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of States for which even an amendment was made to the Constitution, should be implemented for real empowerment of the so-called weaker sex.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, Mr. Kalyan said that the JSP had included it in the election manifesto in tune with its commitment to the empowerment of women, which was badly needed to bring them up in various walks of life.

He asserted that the JSP would make efforts towards the achievement of that goal, while wishing the women success in all their endeavours.

Mr. Kalyan said women have to be honoured and governments must pay more attention to their well-being and self-reliance besides taking effective steps to prevent atrocities committed on them.