ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party alleges bias in sanctioning of fishing ban aid in Andhra Pradesh

April 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KAKINADA

‘JSP PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar and other party leaders will submit a memorandum on the issue to the Fisheries Department officials in Kakinada on April 28’

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar and party’s Godavari region leaders will submit a memorandum to the Fisheries Department officials on various issues of the fisherfolk, including alleged bias in sanctioning of fishing ban aid, in Kakinada on April 28.

The 61-day annual fishing ban came into force from the midnight of April 14 in the Bay of Bengal.

In a press conference held here on Wednesday, Jana Sena Party erstwhile East Godavari District President Kandula Durgesh said; “We have been told by the fisherfolk families that many of them had been denied the aid being offered by the State government to compensate for the loss of livelihood during the annual ban. The families who are not in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party are allegedly being denied the ₹10,000 aid”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Manohar and leaders from across the Godavari region will submit a memorandum on the list of issues of the fisherfolk on April 28. Our prime demand is to offer the financial aid to the genuine families being affected by the fishing ban,” said Mr. Durgesh.

The Jana Sena Party is also preparing to raise various issues including the need to hike the fishing ban aid, cap on diesel subsidy and other livelihood matters on April 28. PAC member Pantham Nanaji, senior leader Mutta Sashidhar and other leaders were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US