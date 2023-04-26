Jana Sena Party alleges bias in sanctioning of fishing ban aid in Andhra Pradesh

April 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KAKINADA

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar and party’s Godavari region leaders will submit a memorandum to the Fisheries Department officials on various issues of the fisherfolk, including alleged bias in sanctioning of fishing ban aid, in Kakinada on April 28.

The 61-day annual fishing ban came into force from the midnight of April 14 in the Bay of Bengal.

In a press conference held here on Wednesday, Jana Sena Party erstwhile East Godavari District President Kandula Durgesh said; “We have been told by the fisherfolk families that many of them had been denied the aid being offered by the State government to compensate for the loss of livelihood during the annual ban. The families who are not in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party are allegedly being denied the ₹10,000 aid”.

“Mr. Manohar and leaders from across the Godavari region will submit a memorandum on the list of issues of the fisherfolk on April 28. Our prime demand is to offer the financial aid to the genuine families being affected by the fishing ban,” said Mr. Durgesh.

The Jana Sena Party is also preparing to raise various issues including the need to hike the fishing ban aid, cap on diesel subsidy and other livelihood matters on April 28. PAC member Pantham Nanaji, senior leader Mutta Sashidhar and other leaders were present.