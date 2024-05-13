GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena Party agent ‘abducted’ by YSRCP activists, two EVMs destroyed in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh

Published - May 13, 2024 06:04 pm IST - RAILWAY KODUR (Annamayya District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A Jana Sena Party polling agent named Raja Reddy was reportedly abducted by a group of YSR Congress Party activists at Dalavai village of Railway Kodur mandal in Annamayya district on Monday. This incident resulted in a CRPF party rushing to the polling booth. Several YSRCP activists entered the booth and took Raja Reddy away. When police personnel and election officials tried to intervene, a couple of youths snatched election materials and smashed two electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the ground. This caused commotion and a large number of voters who were waiting outside the booth in queue lines had to wait for a couple of hours until the polling resumed. A senior police officer in Rajampeta is investigating the incident and verifying the CC camera footage.

