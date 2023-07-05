Jana Sena Party activists put under house arrest in Tirupati

July 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Even as the row over Minister for Tourism and Sports R.K. Roja’s remarks on Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan continues, a few JSP activists who were gearing up to submit a representation to the Minister ended up getting house arrested in Tirupati on Wednesday.

JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal and city in-charge Raja Reddy were placed under house arrest as they were preparing to submit the representation to R.K Roja, who was attending an official meeting on the sports event ‘Adudham Andhra’.

It may be recalled that the Jana Sena leaders were arrested several times in the past for locking horns with the Minister.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kiran Rayal addressed a media conference condemning Ms. Roja’s remarks against Mr. Pawan Kalyan she made during Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Chittoor on Tuesday.

Referring to the time when the Minister mocked their party chief as an “Irritation star” while praising Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as an “Inspiration star”, the JSP leaders termed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “failed leader” and wondered how to derive inspiration from him.

The JSP activists demanded Minister Roja withdraw her remarks and tender an unconditional apology to their leader.

