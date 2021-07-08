Jana Sena PAC resolves to expose ‘government’s failures’

People expressing dissent against policy matters being attacked, says Pawan

The Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has resolved to ‘expose the YSRCP government’s failures’ including on the law and order front, and demanded that the facts behind the standoff with Telangana on the Krishna river water utilisation should be put in the public domain.

In its meeting at the party office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday, the committee observed that the Disha app and Disha police stations were only ‘meant to give publicity to the government and were serving little purpose as the attacks on women and girls were going on unabated’. The alleged sexual assault of a woman on the Krishna riverbank and the police failure in apprehending the culprits reflected the sordid state of affairs, the committee said.

“The officials are playing the role of spectators to the attacks on those expressing their resentment against the government on various policy matters. Sarpanches who had the Jana Sena’s support are being intimidated by the YSRCP leaders and the police are turning a blind eye to such incidents,” said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.

‘Farmers in dire straits’

Mr. Kalyan said that farmers in the State were in dire straits due to the vagaries of the market and natural calamities, but the government was least bothered about their plight. “The government has failed in the procurement of paddy and compensating the loss incurred by mango farmers and others. It is making false claims that it has given a new lease of life to the farmers who have lost their crops, by providing them input subsidy and insurance,” he said.

The party would fight for the cause of farmers, who were left in the lurch by the government’s ‘irrational policies’. The government had been saying that it was taking necessary market intervention measures from time to time to mitigate the woes of farmers, but the situation on the ground was telling a different story, he added.

‘Job calendar a letdown’

The job calendar was a big letdown for the unemployed youth, Mr. Kalyan alleged, warning that if the government did not do justice to them, the Jana Sena would stage protests across the State.

Later, several families living in close proximity to the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli complained to Mr. Kalyan that they were asked to vacate their houses on security grounds and those who questioned the decision were being threatened. The JSP chief said he would see to it that they were not evicted in the name of Chief Minister’s security.