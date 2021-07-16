Jana Sena leaders meet striking VSP employees

Leaders of Jana Sena Party led by Kona Tata Rao visited the relay hunger strike camp of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem to extend solidarity with the agitating steel plant workers on Thursday.

Mr. Tata Rao said that the JSP was against the privatisation of the steel plant. He said that as per the instructions of JSP founder Pawan Kalyan, they would participate in the agitations of the steel plant workers, including the two-day dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

They demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy join the agitation in support of the agitating workers.

Meanwhile, members of Parirakshana Porata Committee undertook a padayatra at the plant to mobilise support for the ‘Chalo Parliament’ agitation on August 2 and 3.

President of the steel plant recognised union J. Ayodhya Ram said that thousands of workers would take part in the dharna at New Delhi.