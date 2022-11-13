Jana Sena leaders flag YSRCP govt.’s failure in completing its housing targets

Jana Sena Party leaders holding a protest in front of the incomplete TIDCO houses in Hindupur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Slogans ‘Jagananna Illu Pedalaku Kaneellu’ rented the air in Anantapur and Kurnool districts as the Jana Sena Party(JSP) leaders have been staging a protest for three days against the YSRCP government for its alleged failure in completing construction of TIDCO houses as well as grounding new houses in Jagananna Colonies.

The government had promised to construct 16 lakh houses in Jagananna Colonies by June 2022.

In Panyam Assembly Constituency, Hindupur Constituency, Anantapur and Kalyandurg among other places, the JSP leaders stood on open lands where not even a single house was grounded in Jagananna Colony and also near half-completed TIDCO houses that were not allotted to the beneficiaries.

“At Jagannathagattu, Chinnatekupalli and TIDCO houses at Jagannathagattu on the outskirts of Kurnool town remain in the same condition as they were three years ago. People should think twice before voting for the YSR Congress Party as it could not keep its promise of providing houses to the poor at affordable cost,” said JSP Panyam in-charge Suresh Babu.

About 2,700 houses were constructed near Hindupur under TIDCO, but they remain incomplete despite the beneficiaries paying ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh as their contribution, said JSP leader Chakravarthi.

In Jagananna Colony proposed on the outskirts of Hindupur, not even 1% of the houses were grounded and foundation was not laid for even a single house.

In Anantapur City under Municipal Corporation Limits too, 24,000 houses were sanctioned, but not even a single one has been completed and the majority have not been grounded, the JSP leaders pointed out.