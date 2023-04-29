ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena leader Nagababu demands strict action against kidney mafia

April 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K. Nagababu demanded that the government trace those who masterminded the kidney racket in Visakhapatnam and take stringent action against them.

In a press release, he said the unemployed youth were easy prey for illegal kidney rackets, so much so that even a motorcycle offer was enough for them to give up their organs. Another reason for the youth to sell their organs was addiction to alcohol and ganja. It was the poor families that the kidney mafia was targeting. 

Mr. Nagababu said that the magnitude of the kidney racket would only be known when a thorough investigation was done and that it was the government’s responsibility to get to the bottom of this illegal and inhuman business.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the kidney mafia was emboldened by the government’s failure to curb the menace, which had spread far beyond Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US