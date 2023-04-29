Jana Sena leader Nagababu demands strict action against kidney mafia

April 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K. Nagababu demanded that the government trace those who masterminded the kidney racket in Visakhapatnam and take stringent action against them.

In a press release, he said the unemployed youth were easy prey for illegal kidney rackets, so much so that even a motorcycle offer was enough for them to give up their organs. Another reason for the youth to sell their organs was addiction to alcohol and ganja. It was the poor families that the kidney mafia was targeting.

Mr. Nagababu said that the magnitude of the kidney racket would only be known when a thorough investigation was done and that it was the government’s responsibility to get to the bottom of this illegal and inhuman business.

He alleged that the kidney mafia was emboldened by the government’s failure to curb the menace, which had spread far beyond Visakhapatnam.