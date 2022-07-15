Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena launches digital campaign to highlight bad condition of Andhra Pradesh roads

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 15, 2022 14:19 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 14:19 IST

Jana Sena Party (JSP) launched a three-day digital campaign against the government’s failure in ensuring proper upkeep of roads, on Friday. 

It was one of the topics that were trending on Twitter with the hashtag #GoodMorningCMSir, wherein people are posting videos and photographs of the bad condition of roads that needed urgent repairs. 

In the first two hours of the campaign on the micro-blogging site, 166 messages were posted. 

JSP president Pawan Kalyan posted a video showing a pothole–ridden stretch of Ravulapalem-Amalapuram road. 

On a previous occasion, he had done some minor repairs to roads himself to mount pressure on the government to take urgent action that would make the roads motorable. 

