Jana Sena launches digital campaign to highlight bad condition of Andhra Pradesh roads

Jana Sena Party (JSP) launched a three-day digital campaign against the government’s failure in ensuring proper upkeep of roads, on Friday.

It was one of the topics that were trending on Twitter with the hashtag #GoodMorningCMSir, wherein people are posting videos and photographs of the bad condition of roads that needed urgent repairs.

In the first two hours of the campaign on the micro-blogging site, 166 messages were posted.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan posted a video showing a pothole–ridden stretch of Ravulapalem-Amalapuram road.

On a previous occasion, he had done some minor repairs to roads himself to mount pressure on the government to take urgent action that would make the roads motorable.