Jana Sena is fiercely independent, will not forge any secret pact, says Pawan Kalyan

March 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has asserted that his party was ‘fiercely independent’ and would neither forge any secret pact with the potential allies nor work as per their agenda, while dismissing as ‘rumours’ that the TDP had offered just 20 seats to the JSP as part of a likely alliance and that he had agreed to it for a ‘₹1,000 crore package’.

Addressing a meeting of Kapu leaders organised by Kapu Sankshema Sena led by former MP Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah (who was present along with JSP leader Nadendla Manohar and others) at the JSP office near Mangalagiri on March 12 (Sunday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan called it a ‘vicious campaign aimed at demoralising the JSP and lowering its image in the eyes of the public’.

Mr. Kalyan said he was running the party for the last 10 years against heavy odds and vowed to keep it going notwithstanding the string of electoral debacles including his own defeat in Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram Assembly constituencies in 2019 elections, as he was in for a long haul of 25 years, of which a decade had passed.

He insisted that money would be essential to run a political party, but only to the extent of funding the logistics. “What is needed for a party to sustain is ideological support,” he observed.

Referring to the political empowerment that remained elusive for the Kapu communities (Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari), Mr. Kalyan said the dream of a leader from those sub - castes taking over the reins of power would be a mirage as long as they subjugate themselves to the ruling classes.

He pointed out that as a class, they were capable of swaying politics in both the Telugu speaking States. “The agenda of the Kapus should not change whenever there is a change of guard. People must not sell their votes. They should vote for the JSP even if they have taken money from other parties,” he said.

Mr. Kalyan said reservations, fee reimbursement etc. have been the long-pending demands of the Kapus, for which they were literally begging, which would not be the case if they come on to a single platform and look at the shortcomings within and set things right before hitting out at their detractors.

“The Kapus are numerically strong but lacked the financial wherewithal to take on the forces stifling their rise in the society. By being united, they can achieve the desired goals,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, adding that he would not shrug off his identity as a Kapu but would at the same time fight for the well-being of all the backward classes.