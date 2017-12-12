Jana Sena has no agenda: Roja

YSRCP State mahila wing president and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Tuesday observed that people of the State are vexed with incohesive stand of Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan towards glaring failures of the Chandrababu Naidu government. Terming Pawan Kalyan as a ‘political ignorant’ (rajakeeya agnani), Ms. Roja said that even a school kid could see through his sycophancy.

Talking to The Hindu, Ms. Roja said that Pawan Kalyan’s politics had only been causing confusion among various sections of the public. “The Jana Sena has absolutely no agenda and no leaders. Whenever the TDP government goes wrong, Mr. Pawan Kalyan would emerge with package politics. His silence and absence during the stampede deaths at Pushkarams, road rage of sand mafia in Chittoor, and boat tragedy at Vijayawada stood clearly exposed.

Also Read Jagan promises fair deal to Muslims

The YSRCP mahila leader said that the rhetoric of Pawan Kalyan against hereditary politics, targeting YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was a big joke. “He (Pawan) should first question Mr. Chandrababu Naidu about induction of his son Lokesh into the State Cabinet through backdoor, and making Balakrishna MLA,” Ms. Roja said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of a hand in red sanders smuggling, Ms. Roja said that the incident of the police detecting red sanders logs in the fields of Mr. Naidu at Naravaripalle was true. “There is no need for red sanders to hide the logs there. The episode of the logs being transported in a dairy van owned by Mr. Naidu's family members is also true. But, the helpless police tampered the evidence,” she alleged.

Referring to the tag of ‘iron leg’ attached to her, Ms. Roja said that it was Mr. Chandrababu Naidu who had spread falsehood against her and coined the term. “In 1999, I campaigned for the TDP when Mr. Naidu was facing threat from Maoists. That time, the TDP won. I am successful as an actor, mother, MLA. Then why the tag?” she maintained.