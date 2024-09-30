Jana Sena focusses on young leaders to strengthen party in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram districts in Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Party (JSP) has been focussing on young leaders, including women, to strengthen the party in Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram districts

The party is keen to have a strong base in all mandals and towns prior to local body elections which would be held in a couple of years. “JSP (aliance partner of NDA) is hopeful to have a significant presence by the time of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and municipal elections. The party will get decent number of seats if it is able to prove its presence during the seat sharing talks to be held with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP in future,” according to sources.

The party high command invited YSRCP youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram and his wife and former District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana into the party fold.

Former Minister and YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana’s brother Botcha Lakshamana Rao has also joined the JSP.Former chairman of Saluru municipality Jarajapu Eswara Rao, the civic body’s vice-chairperson Jarajapu Deepthi and others also joined the party recently. JSP MLA of Nellimarla Lokam Madhavi, the party leaders Gurna Ayyalu, the party’s senior leader Palavalasa Yashaswi and others welcomed the joining of new leaders and hoped that the party would get new impetus in the district.

“Mr. Vikram and Ms. Bhavana’s joining would certainly ensure a new strength for the party in Vizianagaram. Many more leaders will be allowed to join the party after taking the prior permission from party high command,” said Ms. Madhavi while speaking to media in Vizianagaram. Mr. Vikram hoped that the JSP would be very strong in the district as youngsters and women were being attracted towards the JSP with the clean image of JSP President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

