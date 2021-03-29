Jana Sena elated at BJP confirming Pawan as CM candidate

‘Strive for victory of alliance candidate in Tirupati’

There is, at last, reason for cheer in the Jana Sena Party (JSP) camp, with its major alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirming Pawan Kalyan as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, who addressed a meeting after releasing insurance bonds to the committed party workers here on Monday, recalled BJP State president Somu Veerraju’s statement confirming Mr. Pawan as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance. Expressing joy on behalf of every party worker and thanking the BJP, he said: “A leader like Pawan Kalyan is essential for the State.”

Mr. Manohar gave a clarion call to the Jana Sainiks (the party’s foot soldiers) to strive for the victory of K. Ratna Prabha, the combine’s candidate for the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat. “The Jana Sainiks should look beyond posting messages on social media and work on the ground to ensure the candidate’s victory. Knock every door and explain to the voters why they should vote for BJP-Jana Sena candidate,” he said.

‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan is all set to conduct a road show and address a public meeting in Tirupati next week in support of the candidate.

Mr. Manohar made no bones of the voices of discontent heard within the party over the selection of the candidate and said he was aware of the rumblings. “This combine is all set to bring change in the State. As a ‘growing party’, we also need support to tackle the high-handed attitude and physical assaults from the ruling party. Therefore, I request all of you to respect the ‘coalition dharma’ and ensure the victory of our candidate,” he explained.

On the alleged attacks on business establishments belonging to Balija (Kapu) community by ruling party leaders in Tirupati, he instilled courage and confidence, stating that Mr. Pawan would reach out and stand in support of them.

PAC member Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Tirupati in-charge K. Kiran Rayal, party leader Raja Reddy and others took part.