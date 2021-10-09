Jana Sena breathes fire on ruling party MLAs

TIRUPATI

09 October 2021 01:13 IST

The Tirupati unit of Jana Sena Party has taken serious exception to the manner in which the ruling party MLAs were hurling unparliamentary abuses against its chief Pawan Kalyan and called it a “new low” in politics.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Friday, constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal accused the government of tacitly encouraging land grabbing by its own leaders, indiscriminate sand mining and clandestine transportation out of the bordering district into the neighbouring States.

“The ruling party MLAs with no proven credentials are today making tall promises, hollow statements, abusive comments and using filthy language against Opposition leaders. People voted 151 MLAs to power with great expectations and not for mere mudslinging,” he said.

Having failed to deliver governance, meet people’s expectations and curtail the skyrocketing prices, the government was trying to hoodwink the public by making abusive comments against those opposing its lopsided policies, Mr. Rayal said, extending a warning that the Janasainiks would pay back such ‘high-handed attitude’ in the same coin.