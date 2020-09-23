Jana Sena bats for one capital and decentralised development

‘Will fight to the extent possible to get justice for Amaravati farmers’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary T. Sivasankar Rao, in an affidavit filed before the State High Court on the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills, said the party was in favour of “one capital and decentralised development and welfare of the State.”

“The party stands for Amaravati as the capital city, and it will fight through all rightful means to the possible extent to get justice for the farmers of Amaravati, safeguard the institutions and protect the spirit and sanctity of the Constitution,” Mr. Sivasankar Rao stated in the affidavit, to which he attached a letter of authorisation given by party president K. Pawan Kalyan.

Mr. Sivasankar Rao pointed out that the Bills were passed in the Legislative Assembly on June 16, 2020, under Article 197 of the Constitution and sent to the Legislative Council for consideration and passing, but they were neither tabled nor laid before the Council as per numbers 139 and 140 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the AP Legislative Council.

The government treated the Bills as considered and passed by the Council, and sent them to the Governor, who approved them even as serious doubts were raised whether they were in compliance with the constitutional tenets, the A.P Reorganisation Act and the rules of the Legislature.

Mere satisfaction of the Governor that the Bills were in order was not immune to judicial review as ruled by the Supreme Court in the Krishna Kumar Singh and another Vs State of Bihar.

Besides, the government did not respond to the Council’s suggestion to send the Bills to a select committee and, in doing so, it had not only insulted the Council but also violated the very purpose of having an Upper House, he informed the court.