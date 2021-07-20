Jana Sena activists stage protest

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 July 2021 19:10 IST

They seek issue of new job calendar with 2.3 lakh posts

Following a call given by Jana Sena Party(JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan, a large number of members from the party staged a protest against the job calendar released by the State government, near the District Employment Exchange Office at Kancharapalem here on Tuesday. Tension prevailed as the JSP members were detained and shifted to the Kancharapalem police station, when they were trying to enter the office and submit a representation to the officer concerned.

JSP Political Affairs Committee member Kona Thatha Rao alleged that the police were illegally arresting the party activists and student union members, when they were trying to submit representation seeking steps to provide employment and reissue of a new job calendar. “We also condemn house arrest of a number of party leaders and workers since Monday,” he said. JSP leader Bodepalli Raghu said that their major demand was issue of a fresh job calendar with 2.30 lakh jobs as promised by the State government. “It is undemocratic to arrest the party members,” he said.

Later, the JSP members raised slogans and staged a protest at the police station. Later, a few party members were allowed to submit representation.