ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jana Bhageeradha’ to be organised from January 9 to 18, before launch of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada

January 08, 2024 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to unveil the 125-feet tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar and inaugurate the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on January 19.

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Work apace at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

District Collector P. Raja Babu said that a ‘Jana Bhageeradha’ programme will be organised from January 9 to 18, to raise awareness among the public ahead of the launch of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, in Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on January 19.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to unveil the 125-feet tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar and inaugurate the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on January 19.

The government is organising several programmes from January 9 to 18 (before the launch of the Smriti Vanam), and a committee has been constituted to monitor the ten-day events, the Krishna Collector said in a statement on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme on social justice, blood donation camps, photo exhibitions on the life history of Ambedkar, marathons, essay writing, drawing and quiz competitions, decoration of Ambedkar statues in villages and towns and other programmes would be taken up during the ‘Jana Bhageeradha’ programme, Mr. Raja Babu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US