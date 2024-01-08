GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Jana Bhageeradha’ to be organised from January 9 to 18, before launch of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to unveil the 125-feet tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar and inaugurate the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on January 19.

January 08, 2024 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Work apace at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Work apace at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

District Collector P. Raja Babu said that a ‘Jana Bhageeradha’ programme will be organised from January 9 to 18, to raise awareness among the public ahead of the launch of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, in Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on January 19.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to unveil the 125-feet tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar and inaugurate the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam on January 19.

The government is organising several programmes from January 9 to 18 (before the launch of the Smriti Vanam), and a committee has been constituted to monitor the ten-day events, the Krishna Collector said in a statement on Sunday.

Awareness programme on social justice, blood donation camps, photo exhibitions on the life history of Ambedkar, marathons, essay writing, drawing and quiz competitions, decoration of Ambedkar statues in villages and towns and other programmes would be taken up during the ‘Jana Bhageeradha’ programme, Mr. Raja Babu said.

