Jammu remains an integral part of India owing to efforts by Syama Prasad Mukherjee: Union Minister Srinivasa Varma

Published - July 06, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Saturday said Jammu would not have become an integral part of India had it not been for the movement led by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), and other leaders, who did not let the separatists have their way.

“Mr. Mukherjee’s contribution to the protection of Jammu was tremendous. By abrogating Article 370 [of the Constitution], which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the NDA government fulfilled his aspiration”, Mr. Srinivasa Varma said. 

Participating as chief guest in the birth anniversary celebrations of Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the BJP office here, Mr. Srinivasa Varma said there were severe restrictions to enter J&K but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold step of revoking the special status opened a new chapter in the Himalayan territory, where peace was elusive for several decades.

The role played by Mr. Mukherjee in the fight to keep Jammu in India was unforgettable, he said, adding that he took pride in serving the country under the leadership of Mr. Modi as a member in his Cabinet.

Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav said Mr. Mukherjee had been elected as an MLA at a very young age and had even worked in the Nehru government. He fell out with Nehru and charted his own political course that led to the founding of the BJS, which metamorphosed into the BJP later. His services to the nation were unparalleled, Mr. Kumar added.

BJP State vice-president Chandramouli, NTR District president A. Sriram, State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam and Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji were among those present.

