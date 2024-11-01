Jammat-e-Islami Hind opposes changes in Waqf Act

Jammat-e-Islami Hind’s Vizianagaram district president Shaik Maqbool and Vizianagaram city president Mohammed Habeeb on Friday alleged that the Union government was trying to make changes to the Waqf Act in order to gain properties of Islamic community. Addressing the media conference here, Mr. Maqbool alleged that the Union government targeted the community by proposing changes in the Act in spite of objections from all associations of the community.

He urged Muslims to participate in Chala Vijayawada programme and participate in Waqf Parirakashana Mahasabha to highlight the strength of the community. The association leaders Rabbani, Sharif, Rahimulla, Hafeez, Rehaman, Shabana and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.