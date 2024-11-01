GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammat-e-Islami Hind opposes changes in Waqf Act

Published - November 01, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind leaders releasing Chalo Vijayawada poster in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Jammat-e-Islami Hind’s Vizianagaram district president Shaik Maqbool and Vizianagaram city president Mohammed Habeeb on Friday alleged that the Union government was trying to make changes to the Waqf Act in order to gain properties of Islamic community. Addressing the media conference here, Mr. Maqbool alleged that the Union government targeted the community by proposing changes in the Act in spite of objections from all associations of the community.

He urged Muslims to participate in Chala Vijayawada programme and participate in Waqf Parirakashana Mahasabha to highlight the strength of the community. The association leaders Rabbani, Sharif, Rahimulla, Hafeez, Rehaman, Shabana and others were present.

