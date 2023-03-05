ADVERTISEMENT

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organises meet on ‘Humanity-Morality’

March 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind state president Muhammed Rafeeq appealed to the people to follow human values and ethics and inculcate in themselves a helping nature. In a meeting organised by the organisation on ‘Humanity-Morality’ here on Sunday, Mr. Rafeeq expressed concern about the rising cases of fraud and crimes and asked members of the organisation to preach good to the people. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has taken up several service activities in the last 75 years and it had been organising meetings across the State, he said.

