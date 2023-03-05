HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organises meet on ‘Humanity-Morality’

March 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind state president Muhammed Rafeeq appealed to the people to follow human values and ethics and inculcate in themselves a helping nature. In a meeting organised by the organisation on ‘Humanity-Morality’ here on Sunday, Mr. Rafeeq expressed concern about the rising cases of fraud and crimes and asked members of the organisation to preach good to the people. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has taken up several service activities in the last 75 years and it had been organising meetings across the State, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.