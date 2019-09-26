‘Jama Bandi’ to be revived

The annual reconciliation of land records with the ground situation, which was discontinued from 1983, would commence again, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said here on Thursday.

The exercise, called ‘Jama Bandi’, would be taken up to check discrepancies and maintain land records perfectly.

All the landmass would be surveyed with the help of the satellite and each and every piece of land would be “geo-tagged” to ensure that there were no cases pending in court with regard to its records.

The Joint Collectors, the tahsildars and other revenue officials, who are at present overburdened, would be taken off the non-revenue works so that they could concentrate on their basic role, said Mr. Bose.

“We are recruiting 11,153 surveyors and each village will have one surveyor from October 2. They will be trained for four months before availing of their services in correcting the land records,” Mr. Subhash Chandra Bose said.

Minister for Housing Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju said the government would start providing a house or a house site to each and every eligible person to get their houses constructed with a target of 25 lakh people beginning March 2020. At present, 59,714 houses were under construction.